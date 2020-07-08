Cause of death undetermined for missing Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Autopsy results are providing more answers in the death of a Sioux Falls man who was missing for nearly three weeks.

At the police briefing on Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said the autopsy results on the body of Nima Sherpa show no signs of trauma according to the Minnehaha County coroner.

Homicide and suicide were ruled out. The coroner has listed the cause of death as undetermined.

Sherpa had been missing since June 14 and was found on July 2. He was found in an rarely used vehicle near his home. Police say they still don’t know why Sherpa would have been in the vehicle.