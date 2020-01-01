Cause of Aberdeen oil company explosion that hurt 3 unknown

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Authorities don’t know what caused an explosion that injured three employees of a South Dakota petroleum distributor.

State investigators went inside the damaged truck maintenance shop of Harms Oil just west of Aberdeen on Tuesday.

An insurance company is expected at the site later this week. The explosion Monday injured three men. Authorities say two of the men suffered severe burns and were flown to a burn unit in Minneapolis.

But all three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

