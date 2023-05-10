SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — May is designated as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, but apparently not everyone took that to heart.

On Monday a Sioux Falls motorcyclist was hit from behind on 41st Street by what appears to be a speeding driver — and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Ryan Lunstra says he’s lucky to be back to work at 41st Street Automotive.

That’s because on Monday, he was finished for the day and just leaving the parking lot on his motorcycle…

As you can see from surveillance video, he looks both ways and waits for an opening.

“So I pulled out,” Lunstra said.

He pulled out, because he thought he had plenty of room before the next car.

“He was quite a ways away from me, so I pulled out. I had time and I stopped and you could see him barreling down the road,” Lunstra said.

The driver of the white car slams on the brakes, but it’s too late and crashes into the back of Lunstra’s bike and he goes flying.

“I was watching the video and at first I thought maybe I did something wrong, because you just don’t know, but you can see the guy, to me, was going way faster than he should have been, he didn’t brake until a second before he hit me, so obviously he wasn’t paying attention,” Lunstra said.

Watch again, we counted, Lunstra waited patiently for 11 cars to drive by before he finally saw that opening he talked about.

The white car wasn’t even in sight when he began to pull out.

Thankfully Lunstra is okay, just a little sore.

His bike on the other hand is getting loaded up to get estimates done on the damage.

As a mechanic, Lunstra is used to fixing things, but he really wishes he could fix the continuing problem of distracted drivers.

“You see a lot of people on their phones or ladies putting on makeup, you know, there’s a time and place for that especially when you are driving, there’s just too much going on,” Lunstra said.

Lunstra feels very lucky.

“I do, I do, I really do.”

Police say the driver of the white car was an 18-year-old woman who was ticketed for following too closely.