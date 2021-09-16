Caught on camera: Video leads to robbery suspect’s arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls gave an update on Thursday on a robbery where a man tried stealing a car and then threatened and hit the owner with a gun.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning outside a gas station near North West Avenue and 6th Street.

Police say the victim left the car running, went inside and a short time later noticed someone trying to take his car.

Surveillance video helped police identify the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 33-year-old William Fralick of Sioux Falls. He was arrested Thursday morning.

Fralick faces a list of charges including robbery, grand theft, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted drug offender. He was also out on parole.

