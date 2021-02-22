Caught on camera: Pink pig grill stolen from outside of Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls thief took shoplifting to the next level… and got away with a hot pink grill shaped like a pig. The business wants it back.

You’ve probably caught a glimpse of the pink pig grill that sits outside Karl’s Tv and Appliance as you travel along 41st Street.

But today (Monday), ‘Petunia,’ is no longer welcoming customers outside of the Sioux Falls business.

“It was Friday afternoon and I went out to my car to grab something and there was a pickup kind of pulled up to the front of the store and they were loading up our pig smoker,” contract sales office administrator, Emily Ball said.

“One of the sales guys said ‘hey Tom, are we loading up the pig,’ and I said ‘no, I don’t think so,’ and I clicked onto the camera and watched them load the pig and drive away,” general manager, Karl’s TV and Appliance, Tom Johnson said.

Video cameras outside the store caught it all happen.

“Two people got out of the pickup, put her in, sort of gently, and then just threw her in, and it’s just like oh my goodness, there goes Petunia, and quickly exited the building, westbound on 41st Street,” Johnson said.

“It was kind of a bold move, when they have their hats on and bundled up, you couldn’t tell who they were anyways,” Ball said.

Johnson says they notified police after the incident happened.

“As bold as mid afternoon, 3:00 on a Friday afternoon, and you load up product directly in front of a store, I guess we need to chain them up going into the future, but the hard part is, knowing those people are in our community,” Johnson said.

Now they’re hoping their pink pig is returned home.

“There was no license plate on the front, and the back of the truck was so dirty you couldn’t see a license plate, we’d sure like to get her back and we’d like to catch whoever did it, but overall she’s going to be missed,” Johnson said.

Johnson says they plan to continue to display some of their grills outside, but may add another security method.