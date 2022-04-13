SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local cattle producers are bracing for what appears to be another tough year ahead.

Farmers and ranchers saw a difficult year last year with dry weather conditions. Now, even though there has been a little moisture in the area, there is still a growing concern when it comes to finding feed for their herds, causing some producers to sell cattle off earlier than they normally would.

Finding food for his livestock is a big concern for Dennis Welbig, who runs a feeder cattle operation in Brookings.

“Trying to buy grains and even hay prices have risen. It’s a little tough to buy any commodity right now and then try to make a profit and selling these cattle here,” said Welbig.

Last year, Welbig harvested a good hay crop. This year, with the high price of fertilizer, he fears his crop produce about a third less than it did in 2021.

“I could live with a little less hay, but try not to spend quite as much on the fertilizer,” said Welbig.

Cattle prices are high right now, but they are tougher to sell because of the higher input costs for producers.

“If we don’t get rain, it’s going to be tough. It’s already getting tough to find hay,” said Mike Koedam, owner of Sioux Falls Regional Livestock. “I’m sure there’s some around but it’s definitely going to get tougher and tougher to find.”

At a sale like this in April, they would normally be selling 2,000-3,000 head of cattle. Today, more than 4,000 cattle are being sold.

“Our numbers have been bigger, earlier in the year, people are moving their sale time up probably earlier, around 30 to 45 days than they probably typically would have sold,” said Koedam

Preparing for what looks like another dry year in South Dakota.

“I think it’s going to be pretty tough. It’s going to be pretty tough to buy any amount of cattle and rent them on grass and then feed them in the fall a little bit. If corn prices keep going, probably won’t put much grain into them, they’ll have to come here,” said Welbig.

