SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pipe organ at the Cathedral of St. Joseph may look impressive.

However, music director Jared Ostermann can go on and on about all the repairs it needs.

“It can’t be tuned properly,” Music director Jared Ostermann said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

About half of the stops that control the volume and sound don’t work.

At this point, the massive instrument that’s about 30 years old isn’t worth the cost of all the fixes.

A Montreal-based organ-building firm will build a new pipe organ from scratch for the Cathedral.

Ostermann says it will be a world-class instrument.

“The music is a central part of anything that happens here liturgically. We’re under the spotlight all the time to have the best music for the biggest events,” Ostermann said.

Building begins in the spring, and installation is planned for 2025.

Meanwhile, the rectory on the other end of the Cathedral is being gutted.

“Everything’s got to be torn out and replaced. This is an old building. We think it goes back to 1925, which means all the wiring, all the plumbing, everything has to be redone,” Cathedral rector Fr. James Morgan said.

Years ago, parish priests moved out to make way for an order of sisters from Mexico who lived at the rectory from 2002 to 2018.

When the restoration is finished, the space will house local and visiting priests.

“This house is historical. It’s significant. It’s as much as part of the Cathedral as the Cathedral’s the Cathedral,” Morgan said.

Father James Morgan says the Cathedral isn’t just a space for Catholics.

“This is a place for everyone to come in and find the sacred, discover God,” Morgan said.

From the historical rectory to the music flowing from the pipe organ, there are many parts that make up the local landmark.

In addition to buying a new organ and restoring the rectory, the cathedral is also raising money for an endowment to support music and liturgy.

$7.5 million of 9 million has been raised for the three-part campaign.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

Six Christmas at the Cathedral performances will run December 15-18.

Tickets are still available for the Thursday and Sunday concerts.

If you’re unable to attend, you can watch the concert on KELO-TV.

It will air Friday, December 23rd at 2:00 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day.