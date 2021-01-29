Catfish Bay set to host Ice Fish Fest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Catfish Bay is set to host Ice Fish Fest on Saturday. The event is popular among local anglers, but this year’s tournament is drawing even more interest due to a big cash prize.

The tenth annual Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay will be the biggest in tournament history.

“We’ve got people coming from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota,” Catfish Bay President & Founder Jim Bruns said.

They’re chasing big fish and one lunker of a prize.

“This year we’re giving away a $5,000 cash prize for the biggest fish that gets caught and that has got some attention,” Bruns said.

After more than 1,000 fish were caught at last year’s event, including a 3-plus-pound walleye, Catfish Bay is once again packed to the gills with fish.

“We actually privately stock Catfish Bay and we spend thousands of dollars every year bringing in big walleye and bluegill and bass and perch and we have a biologist we work with to maintain the fishery and we do feeding of fish,” Bruns said.

Organizers will drill about 1,000 holes prior to the tournament. They also serve as a final safety check.

“Each one of those holes is a check of how thick the ice is and if we happen to find a place that doesn’t meet our standards we will deal with it, but ultimately the ice is very thick right now for what we’re going to do out here at Catfish Bay,” Bruns said.

The event does not require a fishing license and does not allow alcohol, making it kid friendly, and potentially profitable.

“Theoretically you could have a 10-year old kid win the biggest fish of the tournament, $5,000, plus he’ll win $750 for his 12-and-under division, and then we’ve got the biggest bass or biggest walleye for another $250,” Bruns said.

After a decade at Catfish Bay, Ice Fish Fest is a tournament that, much like the fish, continues to grow.

“I’ve got whole families that are making this an event where we’ve got people coming down from Minnesota to spend some time together and I’ve got serious anglers bringing in serious electronic gear to try and catch big fish, so it is really cool how this thing all works out and it’s fun,” Bruns said.

Gates open at 10:30 tomorrow morning. The tournament starts at 1:00.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and Camp OnAqua, a water based youth camp.

Click HERE for complete details about Ice Fish Fest.