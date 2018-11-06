Local News

Catching Up With Voters On Election Day

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 05:08 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 05:08 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Voters across KELOLAND are choosing our next leaders. 

Kyle Weiss stopped by his polling site Tuesday afternoon. 

He started getting more interested in voting over the past couple of years. 

"It really does make a difference and you start to hear about other countries and they don't have as many rights as we do. It really pushes you to exercise that right to vote,"  Weiss said. 

You can expect to see him at the ballot box in the future. 

"I'm full force now and I'm more excited than ever," Weiss said. 

Julia Kopp says she'll be back too after voting for the first time Tuesday. 

"It reflects what happens to this country, especially I think it's important for young people to vote because we are the people who are going to be getting older and making the changes next," Kopp said. 

"You hear so many people complaining. If you're on social media at all...the holidays are coming up. You're going to hear everyone complaining, and it's surprising just how many people complain and don't vote," Weiss said. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates