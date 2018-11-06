Catching Up With Voters On Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Voters across KELOLAND are choosing our next leaders.

Kyle Weiss stopped by his polling site Tuesday afternoon.

He started getting more interested in voting over the past couple of years.

"It really does make a difference and you start to hear about other countries and they don't have as many rights as we do. It really pushes you to exercise that right to vote," Weiss said.

You can expect to see him at the ballot box in the future.

"I'm full force now and I'm more excited than ever," Weiss said.

Julia Kopp says she'll be back too after voting for the first time Tuesday.

"It reflects what happens to this country, especially I think it's important for young people to vote because we are the people who are going to be getting older and making the changes next," Kopp said.

"You hear so many people complaining. If you're on social media at all...the holidays are coming up. You're going to hear everyone complaining, and it's surprising just how many people complain and don't vote," Weiss said.