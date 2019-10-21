Catching up with the Lakota Music Project in D.C.

They’re performances members of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra as well as several Native American artists won’t soon forget. The group has been performing in Washington, D.C. as part of the Lakota Music Project.

This was the scene at the National Museum of the American Indian on Monday as members of the Lakota Music Project rehearsed on Monday.

“We built a program over 10 years ago called the Lakota Music Project, and it was built to address racial prejudice in the middle part of the country, and to create cultural understanding through the sharing of music,” South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director Delta David Gier said.

Gier says music and service are tied.

“This project was born out of a conviction that an orchestra should serve its unique community uniquely,” Gier said.

Both he and singer Emmanuel Black Bear from the Oglala Lakota nation talk about differences in how music can be organized.

“My music is more freestyle,” Black Bear said. “There’s no one, two, three, four kind of thing going on like the symphony, they go by sheet music.”

He’s hoping the people listening to their music find a unifying theme.

“What I hope the audience can get out of seeing our show or hearing the music is we are all human beings, and it doesn’t matter what color we are, where we’re from, we all have music in our life, and we can work together through music, and that’s what we hope to share,” Black Bear said.

Black Bear also says he hopes this project inspires younger generations, like his three-year-old son.

“If this project like this, if that can help his world, I sure hope it does, that then I’ve, I haven’t wasted my time here with Lakota music project,” Black Bear said.