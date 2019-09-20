Catching up with Friday attendees at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the golfers to the greens to the crowds to the gorgeous weather, there’s a lot going on at the Minnehaha Country Club this weekend. KELOLAND News caught up with Sanford International attendees on Friday.

“This is such a gorgeous course, and it’s so nice to be able to have our area showcased for all these pro golfers,” Rita Edwards said.

“This is my hometown,” Stephanie Rave said. “I grew up here so we debated whether to do the Michigan one or this one, and we decided to do this one. I’m from Michigan.”

Like any sporting event, it’s not just a golf tournament; it’s also a place for fans to celebrate together.

“Amazing how many people that you run into that you know out here as well, so catching up with old friends and having a good time,” Edwards said.

Familiar faces are one of today’s themes. Maybe golfers you’ve watched before…

“I enjoy all of them, they’re names that I recognize for sure,” Rave said.

…or a familiar face and voice from local commercials.

“I tell you what, they’ve done a great job here at Minnehaha,” Elmer Karl said. “It’s very professional, and as it should be, I’m sure. But they’ve done a great job, and it’s a great course.”

The players competing for the trophy aren’t the only golfers here; take 13-year-old Brody Torgerson of Watertown, who shared what he’s best at on the course.

“Probably my long game,” Torgerson said. “Short game’s iffy.”

Hey, no one’s perfect out there.

