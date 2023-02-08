SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although the Britton Hecla colors are red and white, a lot of people in Britton will be wearing green this weekend cheering on a hometown hero.

As a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Goedert will be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson spoke with his parents today.

There is no doubt Dallas Goedert is a big part of the Eagles’ offense.

Goedert played college football at SDSU and was drafted by the Eagles in the second round.

People who know him, including his mom and dad, say his success can be traced back to his childhood.

“Dallas learned early on how to compete and win things just came pretty natural for him,” father Gary Goedert said.

His dad Gary says there is a lot of green being worn around Britton.

“There is some green, yep, it’s fun,” Gary said.

Tom Hanson: A lot of people rooting for Dallas back home?

“Yeah there is, it’s kind of nerve-racking this week I’m trying to keep my mind off it as much as I can at work but it seems like every time you turn a corner someone is asking how it’s going and it’s kind of crazy,” said Gary.

Mary, Gary and other family members are going to the Super Bowl and are excited.

“It’s a big thing for Britton and across the state you know there’s just not many of us. Phil Hanson right across the state line has a big sign I would sure like to see Dallas have that Super bowl sign up outside of Britton as well,” said mother Mary.

They say Dallas knows this game is special but feel he is ready.

“He’ll be fine. I think big games bring out the best in Dallas it always has, so I’m hoping it will be the same,” said Gary.

Dallas received 15 tickets from the Eagles for his friends and family. They have a group of 21 people going to the game.