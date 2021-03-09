Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone trying to steal catalytic converters.

This comes as officers receive more reports of thefts, including one where a person caught a group in the act.

“Somebody heard a noise, like a sawing noise and then they looked out and saw people under a car and they took off. So we’ve got some information to follow up on, but they were gone by the time the officers got there,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says the thieves were able to get away with the catalytic converter.