MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft in the northern part of city.

Authorities say someone cut the catalytic converter off of a pickup parked in the 2200 block of North Kimball Street between Friday, May 27 and Wednesday, June 1.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Mitchell Crimestoppers at 605-996-1700. You can also go online to submit a crime tip by e-mail or download the free “P3 Tips” app.