RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s something we see in TV shows and movies — a firefighter rescuing a cat out of a tree. It actually happened in Rapid City this weekend.

The fire department says a cat was stuck in a tree for two days before firefighters got it down.

Cat rescue | Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department Firefighters rescue cat | Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

The feline has since been returned to its owner.