CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A cat has been rescued after being trapped in a foundation wall for several days.

The Argyle Volunteer Fire Department says crews were called to the scene around 7:30 last night.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found the cat, named Fluff, had crawled through an open vent cover and fallen into the foundation of a stone fireplace.

Officials say his owners were out of town at the time. Authorities say Fluff was dehydrated but seemed fine. The owner is taking him to the vet this morning.