CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Temporary classrooms and offices are in the works as the Castlewood School District gets ready to return to school.

It’s been two months since the E-F-2 tornado tore through the town, destroying homes and parts of the school.

Castlewood has been busy these last two months clearing debris and beginning repairs.

“It’s certainly a slow process, people are starting to come in and fill out building permits to construct new homes or move new homes in. There’s some of us that are still working on the demolition process on the houses that have to come down,” said Brian Ries, Mayor of Castlewood.

In addition to homes and trees, the tornado also damaged parts of the school.

“The areas that we know that are not structurally sound is the old gym, the kitchen, lunchroom, and the elementary wing,” said Peter Books, Superintendent for Castlewood School District.

Peter Books, Superintendent for the Castlewood School District says three plots of land on the south side of the school have been purchased. When building permits are approved, the space will be used for a playground, an outside learning center and a mobile kitchen.

“In basically the middle of the purchased lots, we will put a module classroom unit which contains 8 classrooms. Each classroom has a storage area and a bathroom and there’s also four offices in that module unit.

The unit will arrive on August 8th.

“Really that will be our plan for the classrooms we’ve lost for probably two school years,” Books said.

Even with much in limbo Books is hopeful they can start school on time.

“Truly it’s been a day-to-day timeline for us. We know that we are running out of time as far as our schedule (goes) but we are very hopeful we can start on August 24th and if we need to delay, we will make that decision,” Books said.

The school administration will meet with FEMA on Monday to discuss the process for what comes next for the school.