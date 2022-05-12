SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Castlewood Mayor Brian Ries said no one should be traveling into the city tonight as there has been reported severe damage in the city.

Ries said he was out of town when the storm hit but was on his way back at around 7:05 p.m. Residents have told him and shared damage.

“I’ve heard the school took a hard hit and that a few houses were destroyed,” Ries said.

Castlewood. Carter Schmidt

Ries said his own home may have been severely damaged. Castlewood is located in Hamline County, south of Watertown.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning during the storm.

As of about 7:05 p.m. there was no power in the city. The city and partners were working to get power to the assisted living facility in the city, Ries said.

Governor Kristi Noem said in her Twitter account that she was heading to Codington, Hamlin, and Lake Counties and would “keep you informed.”

The city is among several that sustained damage from high winds on May 12. Extensive damage was reported in big chunk of McCook County as well as numerous downed trees in Sioux Falls and other parts of the region.

Thousands were without power in southeast South Dakota for a time.