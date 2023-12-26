CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Castlewood man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday in Castlewood.

Deputies arriving on scene found the vehicle in drive and the man unresponsive.

When a deputy reached in to put the vehicle in park, the man became responsive.

Deputies then found meth, prescription drugs and other items inside.

The 34-year-old is facing a list of charges, including DUI and Possession.

The incident is under investigation