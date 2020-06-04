Castlewood resident facing felony child abuse charge after death of 2-year-old

Breaking News
by: KELOLAND News

KELO Handcuffs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old was arrested Thursday after the death of a 2-year-old.

Watertown Fire Rescue says they responded to a call of an unresponsive 2-year-old girl on Tuesday in Castlewood, South Dakota.

The child was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Josephine Raymundo, of Castlewood, was arrested and is facing a charge of felony child abuse.

Authorities say their initial investigation revealed evidence of ongoing child abuse.

The manner of death is pending upon the results of an autopsy.

