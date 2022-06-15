SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Castlewood has been in the process of cleaning up the town after the tornado ran through on May 12th.

The next step is to start rebuilding.

Drive around Castlewood and you don’t have to look far to find damage… or debris.

“The first few days, weeks after the tornado, the volunteers did a great job of getting things cleaned up,” said Brian Ries, mayor of Castlewood.

“The outpouring of love for the Castlewood community is very humbling to everybody here and it is all greatly appreciated. I’m sorry I get a little emotional as I even talk about it now 3 weeks 4 weeks later,” Lois Wiarda, head of the emergency relief fund, said.

Now that the majority of debris is piled up and ready to be hauled away, the community is focused on rebuilding.

“There’s zoning ordinances we need to comb through to be sure we are doing the rebuilding process correctly. It’s struggling to get contractors here because they are all booked and busy for the summer and we’re not that far away from winter when you really think about it contractor-wise,” Ries said.

An emergency relief fund has been assisting those impacted by the tornado.

“We did distribute some of those funds already. Now really we are focused on long-term needs and as people assess what is needed with their homes or their lives, to put things back in order, we welcome them to complete an application for long-term needs assistance,” Wiarda said.

Ries says there is no timeline for when repairs will be complete.