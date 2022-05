CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — More than two weeks after a tornado tore through Castlewood, people can now start submitting applications for the damage they received.

This is part of the Castlewood Area Recovery Fund. To start the process, you should call the 211 Helpline Center.

A staff member will help you complete a Damage Assessment. Immediate needs applications are due June 10, and long-term needs are due July 15.