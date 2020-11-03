Casting your ballot on election night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This election year has brought record numbers of absentee voters looking for a safe alternative during the pandemic, but plenty of voters still waited to cast their ballot on election day today.

At 5 p.m. a steady stream of people were coming in—but so far the wait is still pretty short this evening.

But people who voted early this morning were met with a line all the way out and around the building—with people lining up even before the polls opened at seven.

This polling place serves three different precincts but the election workers here say after the initial rush this morning, they’ve had a steady flow of voters coming in throughout the day.

If you haven’t cast your vote yet Tuesday night, you can still get out to the polls. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will get to cash a ballot in the 2020 election to make sure your voice is heard.

If you’re voting at Faith Baptist Church, they even have some coveted I voted stickers left.