SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man suspected in recent casino robberies was arrested Thursday night.

Sioux Falls police were called to the western side of town after a casino employee noticed a car matching the description from a recent robbery.

The suspect, 60-year-old Jeffery Kovatch, took off once police arrived, crashed his vehicle then took off on foot.

Police tracked him down at a nearby apartment near 5500 W. Christopher Place and took him into custody.

He is facing numerous charges, including first-degree robbery, aggravated eluding and false reporting.

Officials say more information will be provided during the next Sioux Falls Police Briefing. The briefing live stream can be watched on KELOLAND.com.