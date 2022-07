PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Crews on the Pine Ridge Reservation are continuing to battle the Casino Fire.

Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management says wind gusts and high temps created a second fire on the south east corner of the original blaze.

The fire is currently over 7,000 acres in size, and officials say the fire is 40% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.