DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) – -Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis joined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in Johnston, Iowa Wednesday to launch the “Mamas for DeSantis” initiative.

This was Casey’s first public event open to the press for the campaign.

The nationwide program is an attempt to recreate the “Million Mama Movement” mobilization she previously led in Florida, which focused on branding DeSantis as a family man.

“Well, we are gonna launch the largest mobilization of moms and grandmothers across the United States of America to protect the innocence of our children and to protect the rights of parents,” Casey DeSantis said.

Casey DeSantis’ elevated profile, and the focus on their roles as parents to three young children, have been a big part of Ron DeSantis’ pitch to GOP primary voters.