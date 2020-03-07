Casey Bonhorst’s parents on learning of son’s death: ‘Pure, pure unbelief’

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — The family of the pizza delivery driver gunned-down in Sioux Falls last week is finding comfort in knowing a suspect is in custody for his murder. The parents of Casey Bonhorst are holding onto the memory of their son as they grieve his death.

An only child, gone too soon.

“He was a big teddy bear. He would do things for anybody,” Theresa Bonhorst said.

Theresa and Duwayne Bonhorst say their son Casey took great pride in being the go-to guy at work.

“The Domino’s people that were here would comment on whatever needed doing. If the sink needs cleaning, if the floor needs mopping, if things need to be put away, he would do it,” Duwayne Bonhorst said.

The Bonhorsts say Casey never had any concerns for his safety working as a Domino’s delivery driver.

“He had a very good perception of reality, if you will, that yeah, you always watch out, but you don’t walk around scared,” Duwayne Bonhorst said.

But last week, after making a delivery in Sioux Falls, Casey was shot an killed in an apparent attempted robbery.

“I mean, it doesn’t even make sense, if you needed money that you would target the pizza guy. This is all done online and on apps,” Duwayne Bonhorst said.

“Just pure numbness. Pure, pure, unbelief. We thought, I’m having a bad dream,” Theresa Bonhorst said.

Theresa had texted Casey just days earlier.

“The Sunday before this happened, our minister stopped right before the service and said text somebody, text them you’re praying for them and I texted Casey and he texted me back, love you mom,” Theresa Bonhorst said.

The text would be the last time the Bonhorsts would hear from their son. They say this week’s arrest of suspect Jahennessy Bryant has brought them some closure.

“Just the simple idea that he’s not going to do this to someone else, is good,” Duwayne Bonhorst said.

The randomness of the crime can be hard for any parent to accept. But the Bonhorsts say they’re trying their best to move beyond that chance encounter that took their son’s life.

“I said are we going to be all right? She looked at me and said we are not going to let this ruin us. And I haven’t really found anything since that says it any better,” Duwayne Bonhorst said.

The Bonhorsts are going public with their grief in order to express their gratitude to everyone from friends, relatives, neighbors, law enforcement and Domino’s for being so supportive in the aftermath of their son’s death.

There’s a fund set up in Casey’s memory at Merchants State Bank in Viborg.