Cartwheeling Snowman In Oldham
OLDHAM, S.D. - While people in Omaha, Nebrasaka built an 18-foot snowman, people in KELOLAND are having their fun in the snow as well.
A picture of an upside down snowman was sent to KELOLAND News by Nate and Shena from Oldham, South Dakota.
This snowman is different than most, it's doing a cartwheel!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
