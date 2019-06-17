Cars return to I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) -- For the first time in three years, cars finally returned to the I-90 Speedway in Hartford over the weekend.

Thousands of people packed the race track to see racing return to the area. However, Saturday night's rain cut the event short.

The wet spring has prevented the I-90 Speedway from holding races for several weeks.

The next event is scheduled for this Saturday.

