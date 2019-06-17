Local News

Cars return to I-90 Speedway

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 05:44 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 05:44 AM CDT

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) -- For the first time in three years, cars finally returned to the I-90 Speedway in Hartford over the weekend.

Thousands of people packed the race track to see racing return to the area. However, Saturday night's rain cut the event short.

The wet spring has prevented the I-90 Speedway from holding races for several weeks.

The next event is scheduled for this Saturday.
 

