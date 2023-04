CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Custer say firefighters were able to keep a car fire from spreading to nearby buildings over the weekend.

The Custer County Sheriff says it happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on Montgomery Street. Authorities posted these photos of the scene to Facebook. In them, you can see two cars engulfed in flames.

The Custer County Sheriff says it’s believed that the fire started as a man was using a chop saw on a disable car.