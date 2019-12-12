Caroling By Kids spreading holiday cheer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Preschoolers with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire are spreading holiday cheer in local businesses. The Caroling By Kids program is in its fifth year.

These ten kids are bringing music and smiles to First Dakota National Bank with their holiday cheer. Four-year-old Mordecai Mayo really gets into his role as a singer but likes jolly songs that are on the short side.

Matt Holsen: Do you like singing?

Mayo: Uh hmm.

Matt Holsen: What’s your favorite song?

Mayo: We wish you a Merry Christmas.

Matt Holsen: Why do you like that one?

Mayo: Because it’s not longer.

“We usually bring our preschool or pre-K kids out and just sing a few carols. The kids love it. It’s a great opportunity. Gets everyone in the spirit for the holidays,” Mawhiney said.

Billy Mawhiney with the Boys & Girls Clubs says the kids will be going around town through the 20th. A suggested donation of $100 can bring them to your business. All that money goes back to helping children at ten different sites.

“It certainly helps to put some new toys and some new educational supplies back into those classrooms that we need,” Mawhiney said.

“The cost doesn’t even come into consideration. It’s just fun to have them in here and we support a lot of the local charities and it’s fun to see the kids,” Ness said.

First Dakota National Bank Sioux Falls President Michael Ness says organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire deserve our attention.

“We do support their mission. They do a lot of nice things in this community for the young kids that might not have a lot. We do what we can, especially for kids,” Ness said.

If we could all be as committed to our craft as young Mordecai, we’d be in a very merry place.

Caroling By Kids runs through the 20th of December. They still have a few spots open. You can call the Boys & Girls Clubs at 605-338-8061.