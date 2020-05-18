Carnegie Town Hall, City Center and City Hall in Sioux Falls reopen

Carnegie Town Hall, City Center and City Hall have all reopened in Sioux Falls.

Circles on the floor are being used to help visualize social distancing, and screens are up, too. If you don’t feel comfortable going to the buildings, online sevices are still available.

“If it’s something that you can call us if it’s a question, or if it’s a permit and you feel comfortable doing it online, go ahead and do that,” Matt Tobias with the CIty of Sioux Falls

Tobias says wearing a mask is highly recommended, but not required. City Center, Carnegie Town Hall and City Hall are all open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.