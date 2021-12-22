Carnations for Christmas

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas arrived early for hundreds of older adults in Yankton Wednesday.

The holiday season is in full bloom at Pied Piper Flowers and Gifts.

Staff dropped off gifts at several senior living facilities in the community.

“This year we have about 375 residents that we need to deliver to,” Pied Piper manager Audrea Hecht said.

Manager Audrea Hecht says the business first started the special holiday deliveries last year, when the pandemic caused visitor restrictions.

“We decided that everybody out there, not sure who family could see them, everybody needs a gift at Christmas,” Hecht said.

Now they’ve rolled it out again.

Walnut Village was one of the stops on Wednesday.

Resident Beverly Lowe now has some red and white carnations to add to her festive living space.

“It is really super nice. I love flowers. I don’t have a green thumb, so they don’t last long with me, but they’re beautiful when I first get them,” Walnut Village resident Beverly Lowe said.

“It’s a big thing. It really is. It makes people happy,” Hecht said.

And it makes the holidays brighter.

Sponsors help fund the event. Pied Piper plans on doing the delivery again next year.