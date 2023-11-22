BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people wanted in connection with an alleged carjacking in Arlington and an attempted one in Volga Tuesday evening are in custody.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman threatened a person with a rifle at the Handimart gas station in Arlington around 6:50 p.m. The two took off in the person’s vehicle and drove at a high rate of speed to Volga, according to law enforcement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Once in Volga, the pair tried to get a vehicle from a customer at Casey’s on US14 by punching the person in the face. The sheriff’s office says the customer fought back so the suspects got back in the vehicle stolen from Arlington and headed east on US14.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle in a lane of traffic on the highway. A witness was able to stop other vehicles from hitting the stolen one left parked on the road.

The suspects in the assault were in law enforcement custody as of 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information can contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting

www.brookingsareacrimestoppers.com or by calling 605-692-STOP (7867).