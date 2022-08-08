SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A golf event that’s been making a difference in the lives of children for nearly three decades is back on the course at The Country Club of Sioux Falls.

The Caring For The Kids Classic is in its 27th year of raising money for Children’s Home Society.

“It’s really our biggest, largest fundraiser for the Children’s Home Society, so it’s just an important event, helps us spread the word and share information about our mission and the work we do with children and families,” Development Director Rick Weber said.

“It’s one of those things… we’ll never miss this event,” Sioux Falls resident Patrick Draisey said.

Patrick Draisey is playing as part of the Novak Sanitary team.

“This is just such a cool event to support the Children’s Home Society and all the great things they do, so any little contribution that we can do to support the kids is why we’re here,” Draisey said.

About 400 people attended last night’s Caring For The Kids Celebration banquet, while 120 are out on the course today. The goal of the event is to raise in the neighborhood of $400,000.

“This year our budget is $27-million and about a third of that has to come from charitable support, so a third of $27-million has to come from fundraising and a lot of friends and a lot of help, so this event basically helping provide all the services for all the different things we do,” Weber said.

One of those services is about to change addresses, as the new emergency shelter for women and/or children is scheduled to open in mid-November.

“We have 40 beds and we’re exceeding that most days. We’ve had, unfortunately, women and kids staying in our family rooms, living rooms, even in our conference room just because of need so we’re very grateful, again thanks to the community, we’re going to be moving into 96-bed facility,” Weber said.

A move made possible by events like the Caring For The Kids Classic.

Children’s Home Society is hosting a ribbon cutting for the new facility on Thursday, October 13th at 4:30 p.m.