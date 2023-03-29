SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The country of Turkey is still cleaning up and rebuilding almost two months after massive earthquakes killed more than 44 thousand people and destroyed countless buildings.

From over six thousand miles away from the epicenter of the earthquake, people right here in Sioux Falls could help Turkey find relief by simply sitting still for about four minutes.

In a corner of La Luna Café sits Hector Curriel, a visual artist in Sioux Falls, as he draws on a canvas. Wednesday, Rosa Mendoza is his model.

“He is pretty fast at what he does and he’s amazing,” Mendoza said.

Curriel made a caricature of Mendoza in roughly four minutes time. This weekend, he’ll be doing that over and over for six hours. His models will be whoever chooses to sit in the chair across from him.

“I’m going to draw caricatures for everyone for free. We just ask you for any volunteer donations to go to support. All these proceeds are going to go to the foundation,” Curriel said.

A foundation that has been working directly with the crisis in Turkey.

“I’m trying to make a difference. I believe in the power of the one. I think anyone doing something, we can make a difference. So I feel compelled to do this event and I believe people in Sioux Falls is very supportive of this as well,” Curriel said.

A work of art created in four minutes translated into relief for families rebuilding after destruction six thousand miles away.

“I think it’s very genuine of his part. Not many people take their time to donate and I think that should be more valued,” Mendoza said.

Curriel will be drawing at La Luna Café this Saturday from 10 to 4. There will also be live music from Latin group El Trio del Sur and the Sioux Falls Tempo Band.

Any donations for Curriel’s art is free will.