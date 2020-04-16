Caricature artist thanks KELO for coronavirus coverage

All of us here at KELO-TV take pride in bringing you the nightly news, especially during these times of uncertainty, it’s something we all take very seriously.

But a local artist has found a way to lighten the mood during this pandemic, one caricature drawing at a time.

Hector Curriel, who is originally from Peru, but now calls Sioux Falls home, has been busy with his own news coverage so to speak.

“I feel like it’s therapeutic in a way, I find people really enjoy it and find pleasure in seeing their faces and expressing in different ways,” Curriel said.

Curriel is a part of the South Dakota Arts Council and enjoys displaying some of his art at regional shows. But since the pandemic has put an end to those, he’s spending his time drawing caricatures of the KELOLAND News team. He says it’s his way of honoring us for our news coverage.

“That’s people in the news, people we see, people we invite into our TVs into our homes we follow the news and they are very important part of our life,” Curriel said.

Take a look at what he’s done so far and compare them to their original pictures. Meteorologist Jay Trobec. Brady Mallory. Angela Kennecke. Meteorologist Scot Mundt, Perry Groten.

“My favorite one is this one he’s got quite interesting features,” Curriel said.

Yep that’s me, big ears, wrinkles, gray hair and all.

“His jaw is very dominant, the smile, the eyes,” Curriel said.

Curriel says he looks for those features and accentuates them in his drawings.

“You look for outstanding features in the faces everyone has something in particular, you see myself it could be my lips or my big ears so you have to play around with it, not to mock people, it’s just for fun,” Curriel said.

And who couldn’t use a little fun right now.

Hector is a member of the South Dakota Arts Council and does many other types of artwork, including drawings for book covers.

He has a Facebook page if you’re interested in hiring him.