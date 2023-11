HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Deputies from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Both vehicles were driving on US Highway 81 after 5 p.m. when a pick-up truck hit the back driver’s side door of a car.

The truck then went into the east ditch and collided with a traffic sign before coming to a stop.

No one was injured. One driver was cited for Careless Driving.

The crash is being investigated.