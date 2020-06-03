Caregivers working to staying healthy

With the threat of COVID-19, health care providers across KELOLAND are busy keeping patients healthy. However, the caregivers also need to stay healthy themselves.

This oasis room is a place where employees, like Alenda Derby at the Sturgis hospital, can step away for a minute and take a deep breath.

“Health care can be a stressful environment just on baseline, everyday, and we are all experiencing more stressors right now, just like everyone in America is,” Derby, Supervisor of Rehab Services, said.

Monument Health has 12 oasis rooms altogether. Eight in Rapid City and one in Sturgis, Custer, Spearfish and Lead.

“It’s nice to have this room where caregivers can come and just rejuvenate themselves, close their eyes for a moment, and just get back to a place emotionally, that they can take care of their patient,” Derby said.

While each room varies, this one has a salt lamp, white noise, plants, and religious items, like the Bible.

“This is a project our foundation was asked to assist with, providing the space for our various locations. I guess COVID was an excellent time to do this but it’s a wonderful place for our caregivers, whether we have COVID going on or not,” Michele Loobey-Gertsch, Development Officer with Monument Health Foundation, said.

During stressful times, Monument says it’s important for our frontline workers to stay mentally healthy.

