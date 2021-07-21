‘Career Night at the Ballpark’ gives people a chance to explore technical careers in the region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A baseball game isn’t the only reason people are heading to the Birdcage Wednesday night. The ‘Career Night at the Ballpark’ event is happening right now to help get people interested in technical careers.

This is one of the mobile work trailer that travels the country for RENEW Energy to maintain wind turbines.

“They have pretty much every tool they would need in basically a shop atmosphere just right in this trailer and so it’s great because we get to drive this to site, perform that work, like an actual shop would do without having to move that gear box around the country,” director of technical training at RENEW Energy, Brett Citrowske said.

RENEW Energy is just one of the employers set up outside the Birdcage ahead of Wednesday night’s Canaries game.

‘Career Night at the Ballpark’ is giving potential employees the opportunity to explore technical careers in the region.

“We saw a need for a workforce and supply chain development,” president South Dakota Wind Energy Association, Gary Fish said. “It’s really an outreach to the public for parents and students to understand this career track, there’s not only the wind techs, but also a need for electricians, welders, truck drivers, a host of careers here that not only support the wind industry, but also electric utility industry.”

Brett Citrowske, with RENEW Energy, says there is a growing demand for these types of jobs.

“There’s just a need for quality technicians, people that are eager to work, people that are willing to get paid a healthy amount of money because that’s definitely part of being a traveling technician, but there is absolutely a need for technicians in pretty much every category of wind company in South Dakota,” Citrowske said.

And they hope this event will highlight some of those careers.

“It’s a great career track and quite frankly it’s an outreach but it’s also a celebration of that career track, the public needs to understand how good these jobs really are,” Fish said.

The free event runs until 7:00. There are about 12 employers, as well as technical colleges.