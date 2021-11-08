Career Fair at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Politicians have put journalists under a microscope in recent years, but that isn’t scaring away the next generation of reporters.

“I found that I like to write,” said USD Media and Journalism major Marissa Brunkhorst.

Marrissa Brunkhorst is hoping to land an internship at KELOLAND Media Group. She’s a little concerned about being called “fake news” or worse yet, an “enemy of the people.”

“I think that it’s just a sign that you’re doing your job that you’re doing what needs to be done. It definitely crosses my mind, but if anything it just pushes me to want to work harder,” said Brunkhorst.

“We have our news director, he will actually be looking to retire after many many years with us,” said Nedved Media owner Nancy Nedved.

Mitchell radio station owner Nancy Nedved is here looking for the next news director to replace J.P Skelly when he retires from KORN news radio.

“The reason we’re here is to make sure that we invite the next generation to join our team to help develop that content to make it relevant for our listeners and our consumers,” said Nedved.

“What people are still looking for are the basic, good storytellers, whether its digital storytellers, visual storytellers or what have you,” said USD Media and Journalism Department Chair Michelle Van Maanen.

TV and radio aren’t the only ones interested in USD’s storytellers. Paulsen Advertising is looking to fill three summer internships.

“Good writers are always needed in whatever business you’re in. We do a lot of writing for our ads and our marketing assets that we have to create every day. We’re all very passionate about ag and rural lifestyle which we specialize in,” said Austyn Freeman with Paulsen Advertising.

Marissa Brunkhorst is hoping to make just enough of an impression to get her foot in the door.

“They’ll remember me hopefully when it comes time to for application season and for internship season. Yeah. I’m hoping I’ll get an internship out of it,” said Brunkhorst.

KELOLAND Media Group is currently looking for a digital producer, two people in sales and two in master control.