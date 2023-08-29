SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County Emergency Management is looking for people to apply for its police reserves program.

Reserve officers volunteer their time to help supplement and support law enforcement at local events like the Sioux Empire Fair, marathons and holiday parades.

“And if we don’t have anything going on then they go out and they ride with the career officers as an additional set of eyes and hands to help them in their daily duties as they do that,” said Doug Blomker, director of emergency management for Minnehaha County.

You must be at least 21 years old, have no criminal background and be a licensed driver.

Applications will be taken until September 20th and can be picked up at the Emergency Management office.

Meanwhile, the first class of the “Career Cadet” program has started in Sioux Falls.

The three people who make up the first class have started courses at Southeast Tech as part of the program.

“Two are local residents who grew up in Sioux Falls, went through the public school system and had graduated. The third individual had relocated here a couple years ago, becoming a member of our community and became interested in the public service field during that time,” said Lt. Rob Forster with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Participants receive scholarships to cover credits at Southeast Tech along with other assistance.

Cadets join the city of Sioux Falls in a part-time civilian role as a way to explore a possible future career in public service.