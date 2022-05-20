SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Northern Tool and Equipment is helping students in Sioux Falls build a better future. The company donated $5,000 worth of equipment and tools to the Career and Technical Education Academy.

The donations include a high-end pressure washer, floor jack, leaf blower and two platform carts.

“We made this donation to support our tools for the trade initiative, which is all about supporting educators and programs like this one here in Sioux Falls as well as really encouraging students to consider a future in the trades,” Steve Spears with Northern Tool and Equipment said.

“I just want to say thank you; we really appreciate it. The power washer will be used probably a lot and it means a lot to us,” CTE student Isaac Wurtz said.

The pressure washer is powerful enough to strip baked-on oil from an old engine.

Each student also got a $50 gift card from Northern Tool to spend any way they want.