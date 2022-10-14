RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Taking on the role of Detox Tech may not be easy but it’s a job some people in Pennington County are passionate about. And the Care Campus is in need of even more of them.

Busy every day… that’s how detox tech Timothy Montgomery, says it.

After working here for over a year and a half, Montgomery says there are several challenging parts of his job.

“They come in and they are very agitated, irritated, grumpy, upset, most of them don’t want to be here, all of them don’t want to be here. But you just have to try to calm them down and do the best you can to keep everyone calm,” Montgomery said.

At the same time, he adds that being a detox tech is very rewarding.

“It’s a very fulfilling position, very gratifying. You see people come in at the lowest of the low and then you see them be a completely different person by the next day. It’s really satisfying to see that change in people,” Montgomery said.

Right now, the Care Campus is short about 10 to 12 Detox Techs.

But Pennington County Sheriff’s Office HR is working to get more hired as soon as possible.

“We are just struggling to find people that want to do this kind of work,” Kim Bloomenrader, Human Resource Manager, said.

In the last three years, there have been about 80,000 admissions to the Care Campus. So having the right amount of detox techs in the community is essential.

“Detox techs really have to have a place in their heart for our citizens that struggle. They are dealing with alcohol addiction, drug addiction, mental health crisis, so anyone that has that desire to serve mentality is going to be great over there,” Bloomenrader said.

The Care Campus is hiring full-time and part-time detox techs.