Care Campus annual toy drive for kids in the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Care Campus is hosting a toy drive for children who need it most.

“There’s a lot of children in our community that don’t really get to have a Christmas and for children of that age, it’s just opening up a present and that’s the most exciting thing that they get to do,” Torrian Webb, Detox Technician at the Care Campus, said.

From big toys to small toys, stuffed animals to board games, the Care Campus is donating this generous collection of gifts.

“We sent out an email to the entire county and what we did was we just asked not only members of the county but also the police department to just donate toys,” Webb said.

These toys will be delivered on December 20, but before then the Care Campus hopes to have even more donations.

Last year they gave 76 toys to Youth and Family Services or YFS.

“YFS is an organization that’s helping a lot of families unfortunate families and there’s a lot of unfortunate kids. There’s a lot of kids in there that need something,” Art Dolor, Detox Supervisor at the Care Campus, said.

“It’s the same kind of concept with the Sheriff’s Office. We provide a service to the most disadvantaged members of our community but also just everyone in general so that’s kind of why we wanted to take a role in this,” Webb said.

This is the Care Campus’s second annual toy drive for the Youth and Family Services. They do hope to keep this tradition.

With three days left of the toy drive, the Care Campus is still taking donations. Toys can be dropped off at their building on Kansas City Street across from the Public Safety Building.