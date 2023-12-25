SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Losing a pregnancy can be one of the most devastating things a mom can experience. Even more so when they have to experience it alone.

Which is why one local organization is working to add an additional service for grieving moms.

Chelsey Schnell began Evermore Blooms back in 2020 with one purpose..

“Our mission is truly to care for moms of miscarriages as a whole,” said Founder, Chelsey Schnell.

Evermore Blooms has worked to do just that by sending flowers to moms on the anniversary of their miscarriage.

Now, she and her organization are working on a new project: providing care boxes to moms who lose their pregnancy prior to 20 weeks.

“This box is really to care for the mother intentionally, and then equip her to find more resources when she’s ready,” Schnell said.

Schell says they designed these boxes to provide self care items and provide resources for grieving moms.

“This has been in the works for years. So every product was diligently thought out and how can this help the mom? Is this going to be useful for her? And all of those things came to fruition thanks to an incredible team. So everything with evermore has been a group effort,” Schnell said.

These boxes, like their bouquets, will be distributed here in South Dakota and across the country.

“Our goal was to just have them have something to carry out in their arms and their hands. When, you know, they learned that news that there’s no baby. So we just wanted to fill in that gap, and make sure that she has something to hang on to,” Schnell said.

Volunteers have spent the last few weeks packing around 200 of these boxes. Amanda Gentry helped out at Embrace Church.

“I received one of their bouquets in 2020, when I had my first miscarriage, and it was very impactful for me and my family. And it meant a lot to me. And after that, I was looking for opportunities to volunteer with Chelsea in the organization,” Gentry said.

Gentry says she hopes these boxes show support for these moms.

“When you’re in that crisis situation, when you’re having a miscarriage, whether it’s at home or a hospital, a lot of times you’re looking for direction, what do I do? What does this mean? This has never happened to me before?” Gentry said.

Volunteer Katie Doohen says she hopes these boxes provide a sense of community.

“I think what this does is it gives less stigma to having experience something so kind of silent and something so personal, and it’s making it more something that we talked about in our culture and something that we can grieve together when those babies aren’t with us anymore,” Doohen said.

Each box cost around $35. Schnell said none of this would be possible without the thousands of dollars worth of donations from the community.

“We are so grateful for both business donations, and individual donations have played a huge role in this project, Sammons Financial, Embrace Church, and then some really generous individual private donors have stepped up and made this project possible,” Schnell said.

Schnell has experienced the grief that comes with losing a baby, and says she wants to work to make sure other moms do not go through that process alone.

“Our goal with Evermore has just been, you know, moms caring for moms. And so just getting our name out there that we exist, and we’re here to care for you. And if you know a mom that could use a bouquet or could use a care bag, we’re here for you,” Schnell said.

Evermore Blooms will continue offering bouquets.