SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls brewery is helping raise money for a local non-profit organization through a popular card game.

This week marks the third meeting of the Queen Bee Club — Remedy Brewing Company’s take on Chase The Ace.

“Queen Bee Club, we’re looking for the Queen of Clubs. Whoever draws the Queen of Clubs gets the overall grand prize,” Remedy Co-Owner Matt Hastad said.

A single card could line your pockets with cash. Most importantly, the event serves as a fundraiser for The Banquet in Sioux Falls. When it comes to buying tickets, a little money goes a long way.

“For that $10 you’re spending for that nose-to-toes, $5 is going directly to The Banquet, $4 is going into the jackpot, and then $1 is actually going for the nightly prize,” Hastad said.

The jackpot will build until the Queen of Clubs is uncovered with half the money collected going directly to The Banquet.

“They help us keep serving meals, keep our building clean, keep our lights on, that type of thing, just keeps us going,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger hopes to see every card in the deck.

“Our goal would be for it to go out to that 51 weeks, or however long, but just whatever can be raised, we’re just so grateful and we’re having a great time doing it,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

And she’s thankful for partners like Remedy.

“These local businesses, small businesses, they’ve been so phenomenal to us, and working with Remedy has been a blast,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“I’m excited, excited to do this and I’m excited to see some actually funds being raised for The Banquet,” Hastad said.

The Queen Bee Club is every Tuesday night at Remedy. Ticket sales begin at 5:30 p.m. with the drawing at 7:00. The jackpot did not go out last night and will start next week at about $800.