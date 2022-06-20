SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees of a Sioux Falls bank are using their day off to hold a car wash and bake sale for a good cause.

All of the money raised Monday will help the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This morning, the car wash was busy.

“We were wondering with the weather and not everyone has today off, so wondered if we would have a good turnout and it turns out that we are really pumping the cars through.,” said Peggy Whitney from Central Bank.

The bank has a big crew of volunteers to vacuum, wash and dry your vehicle.

The car wash and bake sale is open until 2 p.m. at 2500 S. Minnesota Ave.