SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A car vs. pedestrian crash in central Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the crash happened at 8:23 p.m. at 16th Street and Spring Avenue. A man driving northbound hit a person walking west.

The driver was cited for not having a driver’s license.

The investigation is on-going.