Car vs. pedestrian crash on Minnesota Avenue sends one person to the hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic was blocked in both directions on a busy Sioux Falls street late Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Sioux Falls Police were called to the area of 5th Street and Minnesota Avenue for reports of a car vs. pedestrian crash. Authorities arriving on scene found an injured person in the road, and a vehicle with damage. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police had Minnesota Avenue blocked off from 4th Street to 6th Street.

The crash is under investigation.