Car vs. pedestrian crash on Minnesota Avenue sends one person to the hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic was blocked in both directions on a busy Sioux Falls street late Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Sioux Falls Police were called to the area of 5th Street and Minnesota Avenue for reports of a car vs. pedestrian crash. Authorities arriving on scene found an injured person in the road, and a vehicle with damage. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police had Minnesota Avenue blocked off from 4th Street to 6th Street. 

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests